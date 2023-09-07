'In a state of shock': Woman killed in car crash involving stolen vehicle identified as HPD sergeant’s mother

An innocent bystander who was killed in a crash after police tried to stop car theft suspects in southeast Houston was the mother of a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, authorities confirmed.

HOUSTON – An innocent bystander who was killed in a crash after police tried to stop car theft suspects in southeast Houston was the mother of a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, authorities confirmed.

The crash happened on Van Fleet at Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 10:20 a.m.

“A short time ago, I met with the sergeant who, as you might expect, is in a state of shock,” HPD Chief Troy Finner said in a statement. “I ask our city to pray for him and members of his family as we seek justice in this incident.”

Finner said the sergeant and his family have requested privacy at this time.

What happened

On Wednesday, around 8 p.m., HPD responded to reports of a car robbery in the 8400 block of Monroe. According to investigators, a woman had been robbed by two suspects.

The next day, the woman contacted her car dealership, requesting them to track her missing vehicle. When the woman received the location, she called the police again, telling them that she had tracked her vehicle, and it was located in the 7800 block of Jutland.

A little after 10 a.m., officers responded to the area and spotted the vehicle at Jutland and Bellfort. A pursuit then ensued.

Officers said they quickly lost sight of the vehicle due to the suspects’ high rate of speed.

The suspects continued, eventually crashing into two vehicles that were stopped at a red light and hitting an innocent bystander on MLK.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the drivers of the two vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects, who were in their 20s, were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening.