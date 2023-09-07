93º
1 dead after major crash in SE Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A person was killed in a major crash that took place in southeast Houston Thursday morning.

The crash reportedly took place around 10:20 a.m. on Van Fleet at Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Preliminary details were limited, however, officials confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision.

Additionally, SKY2 saw several people who were in need of medical attention following the crash.

KPRC 2 has crews headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

