1 dead after major crash in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A person was killed in a major crash that took place in southeast Houston Thursday morning.

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to a fatal crash that occurred about 10:20 am in the 7500 block of MLK Blvd at Van Fleet St.



One person is deceased. All further info will be released at the scene. Please avoid the area.#hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/9Y49FF67Wx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 7, 2023

The crash reportedly took place around 10:20 a.m. on Van Fleet at Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Preliminary details were limited, however, officials confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision.

Additionally, SKY2 saw several people who were in need of medical attention following the crash.

KPRC 2 has crews headed to the scene. Check back for updates.