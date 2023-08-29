Woman shot after allegedly kicking in door during home invasion at north Harris County apartment complex

HOUSTON – A woman believed to be a home invasion suspect was shot after kicking in a door at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

Constable deputies were called to 311 N. Vista Dr.

According to investigators, a caller told them that a woman kicked in her door and she fired her weapon, striking the suspect.

EMS is at the scene for the suspect. Her condition is not known.

Woman shot after allegedly kicking in door during home invasion at north Harris County apartment complex (Harris County Precinct 4)

Constable deputies have not provided any additional information at this time.

MORE STORIES