2 masked suspects shoot man to death during possible home invasion in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A homeowner is dead after being shot to death by two masked men during a possible home invasion in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 4422 Kulkarni Street around 2:45 p.m.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson, the homeowner was inside his garage when he was approached by two men wearing masked. Shortly after, neighbors told officers they heard gunshots and saw the two suspects running into a nearby field.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the shooting and checking with neighbors for surveillance video.

No suspects have been arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing, continue to check back for more details.