2019 deadly home invasion update: 21-year-old man charged after father was killed in front of his wife, kids

KATY, Texas – A 21-year-old Houston man has been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly 2019 home invasion where a father of two was shot to death in Katy.

Jadon Ezra Carpy has since been charged with murder.

On Oct. 16, 2019, deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a home invasion in the 6900 block of Glen Rosa Drive around 12:05 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a broken window and eventually found the homeowner, Brenton Estorffe, 29, shot to death.

Investigators said the family was asleep when the Estorffe heard a window shatter in the back of the house. He went to check out the noise and came face-to-face with two people who were trying to get inside the home.

Detectives said someone opened fire and Estorffe was fatally shot before the intruders fled the scene.

Estorffe’s wife and two small children were inside the home at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.

After nearly four years of investigation, Carpy was identified as the suspect and was arrested at his home on Feb. 23.

He is currently in the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond has been set at $350,000.

“Another life was taken away so tragically in the hands of a criminal,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Although we cannot bring Mr. Estorffe back to his family, the tireless efforts of our investigators to identify the suspect in the case don’t go unnoticed.”