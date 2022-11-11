Home invasion suspect pretending to be HPD officer fatally shot in Katy; second suspect on the run: HCSO

KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a home invasion that left one suspect dead and another possibly injured in Katy Thursday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO responded to a report of a home invasion in progress in the 3200 block of Windmoor around 11:21 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man in body armor dead in the entryway of the residence. Deputies also located the homeowner and her two sons, investigators said.

According to HCSO, two suspects in body armor kicked the door in, stating that they were with the Houston Police Department. The homeowner’s son exchanged gunfire with the suspects, deputies said.

The second suspect may have reportedly been struck by gunfire. Deputies said he fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Investigators said they believe the home was targeted.

A search is currently underway for the second suspect involved in the home invasion.