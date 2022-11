HOUSTON – Two people are dead and two others were injured during a home invasion in Spring Branch, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1511 Baggett Lane around 9:17 p.m.

Houston police said a man and a woman were shot to death and another man and a 15-year-old were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.