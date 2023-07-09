Suspect shot in Richmond home invasion

RICHMOND, Texas – A suspect in Fort Bend County was shot after a home invasion Saturday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of a home invasion at around 4:20 p.m. in the 24000 block of Ayers Smith Trail.

Fort Bend Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constables arrived at the home and learned a home invasion had taken place and a suspect had been shot. The suspect was taken to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries reported to the homeowners.

The investigation continues.