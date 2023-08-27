KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Charlotte, a pup who’s looking for a web to call home

HOUSTON – Meet Charlotte, she may not be a spider, but she’s finding her family to call home with.

Charlotte LOVES humans, cuddles and ALL the attention. She is not afraid to jump up and give you a big-ol kiss.

Volunteers say Charlotte thrives best with an active family and with other dogs. Whether she plays ball for hours or cuddling up to you with a peanut butter treat while watching Netflix, Charlotte may be the perfect pup for you!

Charlotte’s adoption fee is 50% off until Aug. 31 due to #ClearTheShelters.

If you’re interested in welcoming Charlotte into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Pet Project Follow-up: Chance

Logan found his forever home! (Houston Humane Society)

Earlier this month, we met Chance, the pup who loves to live life to the fullest.

After healing from a broken leg, Chance will be able to live life to the fullest the way it should be! He will live with two human sisters who will keep him company and play with him every day.

The family said they are so excited for Chance’s companionship and the joy he is sure to bring them!