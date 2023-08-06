89º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chance, the pup who is full of life and healing

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: KPRC 2 Pet Project, Pets, Pet Connection, Pet Project

HOUSTON – Chance, the dog is looking for a loving home to help him heal.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office found him recently and alerted the Houston Humane Society that he needed medical treatment. The shelter later learned he had a broken leg.

When he arrived at HHS, the team took care of him. He was in pain and not able to stand on his own.

A member of the shelter’s medical team took Chance home to watch over him, and he eventually started eating and drinking. Chance now has a splint. He likes being around other dogs and playing with toys.

Chance could still use some support for his medical bills. To help him and other pets, you can donate here and also support the Clear The Shelter event.

If you’re interested in welcoming Chance into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

Chance is adorable and needs a new family. (KPRC)

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email