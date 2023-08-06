KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chance, the pup who is full of life and healing

HOUSTON – Chance, the dog is looking for a loving home to help him heal.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office found him recently and alerted the Houston Humane Society that he needed medical treatment. The shelter later learned he had a broken leg.

When he arrived at HHS, the team took care of him. He was in pain and not able to stand on his own.

A member of the shelter’s medical team took Chance home to watch over him, and he eventually started eating and drinking. Chance now has a splint. He likes being around other dogs and playing with toys.

Chance could still use some support for his medical bills. To help him and other pets, you can donate here and also support the Clear The Shelter event.

If you’re interested in welcoming Chance into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

