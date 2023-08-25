City of Houston to enforce Stage 2 water restrictions Sunday. Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – The city of Houston announced they will be entering stage two of the Drought Contingency Plan, which will go into effect on Sunday.

Houston Public Works has asked residents for cooperation to conserve water due to an increased demand for water and pipe issues due to the extreme summer weather conditions.

READ: City of Houston to enter stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan; announces new restrictions on outdoor watering

The conservation measures are due to the significant drop in annual rainfall and drought conditions, which causes stress on the water system, according to city officials.

How do Stage Two mandatory water use restrictions affect water customers?

Stage Two drought response imposes the following mandatory restrictions limiting outdoor water use to twice a week between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. with the following schedule:

• Sundays and Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbered street addresses

• Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-numbered street addresses

• Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

• Any outdoor water use that drains onto adjacent properties or public or private roadways or streets or gutters is prohibited.

Water customers are also reminded to continue everyday efforts to prevent the loss of water:

Check and repair water leaks, including dripping faucets and running toilets

Check sprinkler heads to make sure water is not spraying into the street or directly into a storm drain and/or gutters. Typically, more than 5 minutes of sprinkler use creates runoff into the street.

Run dishwashers and washing machines only when full

Take shorter showers

Warnings and fines for violations

Houston has been in stage one of the Drought Contingency Plan since June 2022. If you see a water leak, witness a violation, you should call 311.

The city said water customers who violate the watering times will be issued a written warning for a first-time violation. Any subsequent violations are subject to a fine up to $2,000 for each occurrence of the offense.

- Up to three written warnings will be issued to those who violate the restrictions.

- After the third warning, then violation fines may be issued.

- Municipal court will issue and process the fines.

