Tomball issues water restrictions as demand surpasses 70% of production

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Generic photo of a sprinkler. (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – Tomball announced Wednesday that it has issued a mandatory watering restriction as the city has moved to moderate drought conditions or Stage 2, due to the current water demand surpassing 70% of production capacity for three consecutive days.

Residents cannot use sprinklers or irrigation systems between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Watering cans and buckets are permitted at any time.

Here is the following watering schedule:

Watering schedule: Odd addresses (addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) water on Wednesdays; Even addresses (addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 ) water on Thursdays.

Other water restrictions:

  • No washing vehicles (excluding commercial car washes) or filling swimming pools between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • No fountain or ponds permitted (except those supporting aquatic life).

