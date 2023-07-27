Here are the latest water restrictions and burn bans

Several wildfires are burning across the state. According to the Texas A&m Forest Service, there are 32 wildfires burning across the state. Four in our area. Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Polk counties. Because of such dry conditions, there are burn bans for seven area counties. Including: Waller, Liberty and San jacinto counties. Because of dry conditions, several cities in our area are under water restrictions. Here's are partial list: Rosenberg, Katy, and Fulshear. These cities are asking their residents to "water" their lawns less, and hopefully reduce water usage by 5 to 10 percent. Because of the water conservation notice, Rosenberg has temporarily closed at least one splash pad.

HOUSTON – Several wildfires are burning across the state.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, there are 32 wildfires burning across the state.

Four are in our area.

Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Polk counties.

MAP: HERE ARE THE LATEST WILDFIRES

MAP: HERE ARE THE LATEST BURN BANS

Because of such dry conditions, there are burn bans for seven area counties.

Including, Waller, Liberty and San Jacinto counties.

July 27, 2023 Outdoor burn bans in Texas

WATER RESTRICTIONS: HERE’S THE LATEST LIST

Because of dry conditions, several cities in our area are under water restrictions.

These cities are asking their residents to “water” their lawns less, and hopefully reduce water usage by 5 to 10 percent.

Because of the water conservation notice, Rosenberg has temporarily closed at least one splash pad.

SHARE YOUR SUMMER PHOTOS HERE --->

ARE YOU CONSERVING WATER? COMMENT BELOW