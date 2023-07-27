Here are the latest water restrictions and burn bans

HOUSTON – Several wildfires are burning across the state.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, there are 32 wildfires burning across the state.
Four are in our area.
Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Polk counties.
Because of such dry conditions, there are burn bans for seven area counties.
Including, Waller, Liberty and San Jacinto counties.
Because of dry conditions, several cities in our area are under water restrictions.
These cities are asking their residents to “water” their lawns less, and hopefully reduce water usage by 5 to 10 percent.
Because of the water conservation notice, Rosenberg has temporarily closed at least one splash pad.
