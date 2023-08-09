City of Galveston asks residents for water conservation due to excessive use

A beatiful way to start the day this Sunday in Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas – The city of Galveston has asked residents and local businesses to conserve water and water used for irrigation, according to a release.

Galveston’s Municipal Services Department reported seeing an excessive use of water daily between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Due to the lack of rain and excessive heat, many customers are using their sprinkler systems to water their yard, which can take a toll on the city’s water supply.

To avoid enacting water restrictions, city officials hope these efforts could be done through voluntary efforts from residents and businesses by adjusting their irrigation schedule to a shorter period or watering their yards on alternating days.

According to officials, the highest usage area has been on the island’s West End.

Residents and second-home owners with automated systems are being asked to adjust the automated schedule to less frequent watering throughout the week and for shorter durations to conserve.

The city of Galveston provided other water-saving tips:

Outdoor -

Choose drought-tolerant plants . When landscaping, group plants with similar water needs together. Add compost or mulch around trees and plants to conserve water.

Check your irrigation system. Repair any leaks as soon as possible.

Sweep it up. Clean your driveway or sidewalk with a broom instead of a hose.

Indoor -