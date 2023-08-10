100º
Pearland residents asked to limit outdoor watering as city enters stage 1 drought restrictions

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

PEARLAND, Texas – The City of Pearland has made the decision to enter stage 1 drought restrictions.

According to the city, key measurable conditions and their duration have prompted the decision, with Pearland Water continuing to monitor water usage across the city and the related impact on the city’s overall water system.

As part of the restrictions, residents are asked to voluntarily limit outdoor watering between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. They are also asked to reduce outdoor watering to twice per week, aligned with the resident’s trash days.

For more information on the city’s drought contingency plan, click here.

