City of Houston bringing in more contractors to help with water leaks

HOUSTON – Water system problems are continuing to overflow in Houston. Drought conditions are leading to hundreds of reports of broken water pipes and mandatory water restrictions.

According to Houston Public Works in the month of August, there were 2,250 calls on water leaks reported to 311, 1,348 are resolved but 903 remain active.

“Frankly we just need everyone’s participation as we manage this crisis,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Leading to the city enacting mandatory outdoor water restrictions— stage 2 of the drought contingency plan.

“If this drought continues, we anticipate that water main leaks will also continue,” Mayor Turner said.

KPRC told you Wednesday about his calls for assistance— today we followed up and saw the difference a day can make.

“In addition to the six outside contractors that we are currently utilizing, we are in the process of bringing on another six,” he said.

Mayor Turner said the city is using the emergency purchasing order process to bring them on board. All of the contracts will later be presented to city council for ultimate approval of payment.

“For some of them they have already been going through the process, been vetted and we’re pretty much in the final stages of here is a list of the water main leaks, go and do the work,” he said.

As for how long this will last?

“It will last as long as Mother Nature tell us it needs to stay in place,” Mayor Turner said.

Zip codes with the most cases:

77077 - 234

77096 - 91

77072 - 83

77339 - 77