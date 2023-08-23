97º
City of Houston encouraging residents to conserve water due to extreme heat, demand increase

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

The city of Houston is encouraging residents to conserve water due to an increased demand for water and pipe issues due to the extreme summer weather conditions, city officials shared on social media. (City of Houston)

HOUSTON – The city of Houston is encouraging residents to conserve water due to an increased demand for water and pipe issues due to the extreme summer weather conditions, city officials shared on social media.

Currently, it is voluntary for people to conserve water.

“The intense heat and drop in annual rainfall have dried up the soil, causing a shift in water lines. When the pipes shift, the pipe joints can break, causing water leaks. The aging, brittle water lines are also more susceptible to failure,” said Houston Public Works, which manages the city’s water distribution.

The city said they are checking on the water system regularly. There is also a high demand because more people are using water and there have been more water leaks.

The city is using emergency purchase orders to allow more contractors to help them take care of water leaks.

“If voluntary conservation measures are not successful and the demand continues to rise, the city may be required to enter Stage Two mandatory water restrictions,” officials said.

Houston has been in stage one of the Drought Contingency Plan since June 2022. If you see a water leak, you should call 311.

