FBI Houston conducting massive arrest operation targeting alleged violent gang members: What we know

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, FBI, FBI Houston, Gangs, HPD, Violent Crime, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Texas Department of Public Safety, Miami

HOUSTON – FBI Houston is conducting a massive arrest operation targeting alleged violent gang members throughout the city Thursday.

Authorities said FBI teams from Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, New Orleans, and Miami were enlisted to help with the operation.

Additionally, the Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, ATF Houston, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are also providing assistance.

The agency said additional information is not publicly available at this time. According to investigators, more details should be accessible after the initial appearances of suspects in federal court.

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

