Officials: FBI raid underway at downtown Houston bail bond company

Police activity at Aable Bail Bonds located at 1620 Austin Street in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON – A raid is underway at a bail bond company in downtown Houston, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Houston Field Office has confirmed.

KPRC 2 received a tip about the ongoing raid at a business located at 1620 Austin Street. A search of the address listed the business as Aable Bail Bonds, which describes itself as a family-owned business known for its trust, reliability, and confidentiality.

An FBI public affairs officer sent KPRC 2 the following statement:

“The FBI confirms that we are presently leading a legitimate multi-agency law enforcement operation with fellow members of Texas Anti-Gang Task Force at the 1600 block of Austin St. in Houston. Given the ongoing nature of the matter, we are not permitted to comment further.”

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.