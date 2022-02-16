FBI conducts federal investigation at Houston Health Department, KPRC 2 Investigates has learned

The FBI arrived at the Houston Health Department building at 8000 N. Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. Wednesday as part of a federal investigation, according to the FBI.

HOUSTON – The FBI arrived at the Houston Health Department building at 8000 N. Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. Wednesday as part of a federal investigation, according to the FBI.

We do not know the nature of the investigation. The Houston mayor’s office has referred all questions to the Houston Health Department.

KPRC 2 Investigates has learned that FBI agents plan to spend a good portion of the morning on-scene.

The Houston Health Department issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“The FBI executed a search warrant at the Houston Health Department’s administrative offices on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The investigation involves allegations concerning a Health Department marketing vendor and employee conduct. The City of Houston is fully cooperating and does not comment on ongoing investigations.”