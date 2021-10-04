You can now report public corruption directly to FBI Houston. Here’s how

HOUSTON – The FBI Houston Public Corruption Task Force has created an email for the public to report suspicion of public corruption directly to FBI special agents.

“Public corruption erodes public confidence, undermines the strength of our democracy, and is the top criminal priority for the FBI,” FBI Houston said in a release.

They added that many of the FBI’s investigations start with a tip from someone who encounters corruption.

Public corruption occurs when anyone who works for the government – local, state, or federal -- conducts an official act in exchange for money, goods, or services. It also includes public employees who take something of value for their own personal gain. Public corruption could include bribery, kickback, or bid-rigging. It might even mean that no action is taken – like not enforcing or imposing certain local regulations.

Anyone with information about public corruption, no matter the dollar amount, should report it to directly to FBI Houston special agents via HoustonCorruption@fbi.gov. If you prefer to do so anonymously, you can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).