Antonio Armstrong Jr. 3rd trial: Jurors will be asked to decide, but what do you think -- what will the verdict be?

Antonio Armstrong Jr. has already sat through two mistrials and is now in the latter stages of his third trial on charges of capital murder in the 2016 shooting deaths of his mother and father.

The first trial in 2019 ended in a mistrial after jurors said they were unable to reach a verdict; the second trial in 2022 also ended with a deadlocked jury. The third trial began July 31.

A jury will begin to deliberate in the third double murder trial of Armstrong once the defense concludes its closing arguments, most likely on Tuesday.

Armstrong, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of capital murder, faces life in prison if convicted.

Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial: