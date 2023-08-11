The beaver is headed north: Buc-ee’s location planned for Ohio, local mayor says

The beaver is on the move -- into Ohio.

An Ohio mayor, excited about the mega gas station chain and retailer moving into his city, gushed about the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said the first Buc-ee’s in the state is moving into the city, just northeast of Dayton, Ohio.

“The rumors you have heard are TRUE! The very first BUC-EE’S in the state of Ohio is coming to Huber Heights,” Gore wrote. “It will be at the intersection of 235 and 70 in the northeast corner. Yes this is in Huber Heights, not New Carlisle or Park Layne. Representatives from Buc-ee’s will be at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday Aug. 15. You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches! Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-ee’s We’re happy to have you!!”

The location -- on IH-70 and Alt IH-70 -- is planned to have 120 fueling stations, 698 parking spots, 24 Tesla spots, 11 bus/RV parking spaces on a more than 52-acre parcel. The building will be 74,000 square feet.

It’s definitely not the largest Buc-ee’s, but it’s still a pretty large outpost.

We’re sure they are happy to see Buc-ee’s moving in. The beloved Texas chain has, in recent years, set up outposts beyond Texas and spread into Tennessee, Florida and Colorado.

Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 with a location in Clute, Texas, and has seen expansive growth since, with over 50 locations across the South.