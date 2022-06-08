Inside plans for the biggest Buc-ee’s ever: 120 pumps, 75,000 square feet just the beginning of this massive travel center

LULING, Texas – Buc-ee’s said Wednesday that it plans to replace its existing travel center in Luling, Texas with the biggest Buc-ee’s ever.

The new Buc-ee’s Luling will be built next door to the current store, allowing for a seamless transition from old to new structures, the company said via a news release. Construction is tentatively slated to begin in the fall of 2022.

Located at 10070 I-10, the new Buc-ee’s Luling will occupy more than 75,000 square feet.

Images shared of Buc-ee's locations. (Buc-ee's/Hometown Social)

“Buc-ee’s Luling will offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years,” a news release read. “Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.”

The company noted the original Buc-ee’s Luling was the brand’s first family travel center, constructed in 2003.

“The new Buc-ee’s Luling will continue that location’s pioneering history and ensure the nation’s largest Buc-ee’s remains where it belongs…in Texas,” the news release said.

The company promised to bring more jobs into the area, employing at least 200 team members. The company touts a starting pay “beginning well above minimum wage,” with employees earning full benefits, a 6% matching 401K, and three weeks of paid vacation.

“Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center in Luling,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Since that time, Buc-ee’s has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West. We are humbled to have this opportunity to strengthen our roots in Texas and will continue to exceed our customers’ expectations every chance we get.”