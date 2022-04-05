The best little Buc-ee’s in Texas: New roadside oddity an adorable West Texas enigma

MARATHON, Texas – Buc-ee’s, Texas’ beloved chain of roadside convenience stores, has been expanding outside the state for quite some time. Earlier this year, it opened new locations in Florida and Georgia. Texans will be glad to learn though that the company’s newest location is right here in the Lone Star State.

Hundreds of miles from the nearest Buc-ee’s location, the tiny white structure sits along a desolate strip of U.S. 90 in West Texas. There are no gas pumps, no bathrooms and no beaver nuggets. And its hours are what we’d describe as somewhat limited -- It’s open daily from do-not-enter o’clock to the never-enter-hour.

Strange, yes? Well, that’s because it’s not actually convenience store but a roadside oddity which appeared east of Marathon, Texas recently, seemingly out of nowhere.

San Antonio artist Matt Tumlinson posted a picture of the lil’ Buc-ee’s on Instagram over the weekend. Another West Texas wanderer, Jose Lujan, also posted photos of the strange building. “Yes, it’s true we do have beavers in #bigbend #bucees,” Lujan wrote in a caption on a Facebook post.

The mysterious little roadside attraction bears a remarkable resemblance to a tiny Target location that once stood on U.S. 90 outside Marathon. It was demolished back in 2020.