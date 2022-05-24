Beaver nuggets in the mountains: Buc-ee’s is expanding to Colorado

The Buc-ee's logo, as seen on the company's Facebook page.

HOUSTON – Buc-ee’s is opening another location as the beloved gas station chain expands across the U.S.

The newest location will be in Johnstown, Colorado, with a groundbreaking on the project slated for June 7.

Located at 5201 Nugget Road (the southwest corner of I-25 and County Road 48), Buc-ee’s Johnstown is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Colorado. Buc-ee’s Johnstown will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 116 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store, according to the company’s news release.

Buc-ee’s began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia. Buc-ee’s also recently opened its first stores in Kentucky and South Carolina, while Tennessee has its first two stores under construction. This year, Buc-ee’s announced the development of its first stores in Mississippi and Missouri as well.

“We picked a great partner in the community of Johnstown for our first store in Colorado,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “At the foothills of the beautiful Northern Front Range, this Buc-ee’s will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers, and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff, and freshest food they’ll ever find on a road trip.”

Buc-ee’s Johnstown will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area, the chain said via a news release.