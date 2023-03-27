Buc-ee’s fossil: Ancient beaver fossil rediscovered by UT Austin researchers named after Texas uber travel center chain

Austin, Texas – A species of ancient beaver rediscovered by researchers in The University of Texas Austin’s fossil collections is now named after the popular Texas travel center chain Buc-ee’s.

The beaver is called Anchitheriomys buceei, or “A. buceei.”

Research associate at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, Steve May, said that the beaver’s Texas connection and an encounter with a Buc-ee’s billboard inspired the name. UT Austin said May is the lead author of the paper that describes the beaver. Published in the journal Palaeontologia Electronica, the paper provides an overview of beaver occurrences along the Texas Gulf Coast from 15 million to 22 million years ago based on bones and archival records in the UT collections.

Matthew Brown (left) and Steve May with beaver skulls new and old in the vertebrate paleontology collections at the Jackson School of Geosciences. Brown, the director of the collections, holds a skull from a modern North American Beaver. May, a research associate, holds a skull from Anchitheriomys buceei, a new species of ancient beaver that he discovered in the collections and named. (UT Jackson School of Geosciences.)

May encountered the billboard in 2020 while driving down a highway. The billboard said, “This is Beaver Country.” The phrase reminded May of the Texas beaver fossils he had been studying at UT’s Texas Vertebrate Paleontology Collections.

“I thought, ‘Yeah, it is beaver country, and it has been for millions of years,’” May said.

A. buceei lived in Texas about 15 million years ago. Study co-author and director of the Jackson School’s vertebrate paleontology collections, Matthew Brown, said it probably wouldn’t look much different to the casual observer from beavers living in Texas today. One differenc,e though, is in the size.

A. buceei was bigger, about 30% larger than modern beavers, though still much smaller than the bear-size beavers that lived in North America during the last Ice Age, according to the release from UT Austin.

“The UT collections includes A. buceei fossils from six Texas sites. But most of what researchers know about the new fossil beaver comes from a unique partial skull from Burkeville, Texas. The fossil is a fusion of bone and brain cast that was created when sediment naturally seeped into the beaver’s brain cavity eons ago, creating a rock replica of the brain as the specimen fossilized,” the release said.

A graphic comparing the size of Anchitheriomys buceei with an average North American Beaver and an average man in the United States. Outlined in white are fossil bones in the UT collections, including a partial skull and jaw, and portions of the radius and ulna that make up the elbow (UT Jackson School of Geosciences/ National Center for Health Statistics/ USDA Forest Service)

High-resolution X-ray images of the skull obtained at UT Austin’s Computed Tomography Lab brought small anatomical details of the skull into clear view. These details helped May and Brown confirm that the skull belonged to a new species.

“The skull was originally collected by a team of Texas paleontologists in 1941. One of them, Curtis Hesse, a museum curator at Texas A&M University, said in notes that he intended to name it a new species. However, Hesse died in 1945 before he could complete his study and publish his findings. Eighty years later, May and Brown, with the help of new technology and a better understanding of the fossil record of beavers, picked up where Hesse left off,” the release said.

“New discoveries in the field capture lots of attention, but equally as valuable are the discoveries made in existing museum collections,” Brown said. “We know that these opportunities are littered throughout the drawers in these cabinets.”

A partial skull fossil from the ancient beaver Anchitheriomys buceei (on right) alongside a skull reconstruction. (UT Jackson School of Geosciences / Matthew Brown)

After hearing about the ancient beaver named after his business, the founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s, Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, said that Buc-ee’s has a longer history in Texas than he initially thought.

“Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982, but we may need to rethink our beginnings,” he said.

The study was funded by the UT Jackson School of Geosciences and the Texas Historical Foundation