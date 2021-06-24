Bigger in Tennessee? Buc-ee’s set to open world’s largest convenience store but this time not in Texas

HOUSTON – Buc-ee’s is bringing bigger to Tennessee.

The Texas-based company is opening the world’s largest convenience store in Sevierville, according to WATE. The 74,000-square-foot flagship center will feature 120 fueling positions, electric car charging stations and a 250-foot-long car wash.

This location will trump the Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas, as the world’s largest convenience store, according to their website. It stands at 66,335 square feet.

Buc-ee’s is beloved by travelers for its clean bathrooms and friendly service. Customers also rave about their in-house BBQ, specialty nuts and home decor.

The company has 38 stores in Texas and is expanding through the southeast with newly opened or soon-to-open stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.