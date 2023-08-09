Man arrested in League City after hourslong standoff that erupted in gunfire

Dwayne Flores, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer ($250,000 bond), burglary of a habitation, evading arrest on foot with prior convictions, tampering with physical evidence and fail to ID fugitive from justice. His bond was set at $572,500.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A man was arrested for allegedly leading League City Police Department officers on a foot chase before barricading himself inside a home and shooting at authorities.

Dwayne Flores, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest on foot with prior convictions, tampering with physical evidence and failure to identify a fugitive from justice. His bond was set at $572,500.

The charges stem from an incident on Tuesday when officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a traffic violation in the 2500 block of E. League City Parkway at around 3 p.m. The vehicle, a gray Ford F-150, came to a stop in the 2300 block of E. League City Parkway, investigators said.

According to officers, Flores initially provided a false identity. He then allegedly fled on foot, running toward the Tuscan Lakes subdivision.

Investigators said a person who lived in a house in the 1300 block of San Remo Lane notified pursuing officers that a man matching Flores’ description went into their house. Officers arrived at the scene and escorted several family members out of the home, but Flores remained barricaded inside.

During the standoff, officers were able to identify Flores as the suspect. According to League City Police Department, Flores had an outstanding warrant out of Brazoria County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

League City officers and SWAT team members attempted to negotiate with Flores, but the suspect allegedly refused to cooperate. When officers attempted to enter the home, investigators said Flores opened fire on them with a handgun. No officers were injured in the incident.

SWAT negotiators from the League City, Pearland, and Alvin police departments were able to establish contact with the suspect. After nearly three hours of negotiations, police said Flores agreed to surrender. He was taken into custody and transported to the League City Jail without further incident.