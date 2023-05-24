84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Person barricaded inside residence in Fort Bend Co., deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Stafford, SWAT scene, Police scene, Stafford police, Fort Bend County Sheriff
Large law enforcement presence reported near neighborhood in Stafford (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A large law enforcement presence was reported in a Fort Bend County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a person was said to have barricaded themself inside a residence.

The scene is located in the 1700 block of Moore Road in Stafford and is currently active.

According to deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the situation started off as a domestic disturbance call around 3:16 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they were initially able to safely clear the residence however one person somehow remained barricaded inside.

Deputies are now working to safely apprehend that person.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter