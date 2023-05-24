Person barricaded inside residence in Fort Bend Co., deputies say

A large law enforcement presence was reported in a Fort Bend County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a person was said to have barricaded themself inside a residence.

The scene is located in the 1700 block of Moore Road in Stafford and is currently active.

According to deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the situation started off as a domestic disturbance call around 3:16 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they were initially able to safely clear the residence however one person somehow remained barricaded inside.

Deputies are now working to safely apprehend that person.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.