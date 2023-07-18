Not bounty hunters: Woman arrested after SWAT standoff in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – A woman wanted by deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office is in custody after a SWAT standoff at a north Houston game room early Tuesday, officials said.

Officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the Violent Task Force tracked a woman wanted for six open warrants, three being felony charges.

At 1 a.m., deputies, along with SWAT officers located the woman in a game room located in the 7300 block of Breen Drive near North Houston Rosslyn Road along with two people inside.

The woman refused to come out of the building after deputies said she believed they were bounty hunters.

Once the woman realized SWAT officers were outside, she and the two occupants came out of the building peacefully. All three of them were detained.

No injuries were reported.