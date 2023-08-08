87º
1 taken into custody after 5-hour standoff at southeast Houston hotel

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
One person was taken into custody during a standoff on Tuesday in southeast Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A person was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff that lasted about five hours on Tuesday at a southeast Houston hotel.

Houston police were called to the Mustang Inn in the 12000 block of South Sam Houston Parkway East around 2 a.m. due to reports of a suspicious person with a weapon.

The situation then turned into a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours, and a police robot was also used to assist officers.

SWAT units were eventually able to detain a person. Authorities said they are not sure if the suspect will face charges or if a weapon was found at the hotel.

There were limited details about the incident.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

