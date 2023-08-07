16-year-old suspect arrested in man’s fatal shooting near NRG Park

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man near NRG Park in May, the Houston Police Department announced Monday.

The teen was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities for a capital murder charge. He is accused of killing 25-year-old Cameron Fleeks. Police said booking photos of the suspect are not releasable due to the fact that he’s a juvenile.

On May 13, officers responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Westridge Street at about 12:55 a.m.

According to HPD, Fleeks was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said Fleeks and the suspect, described at that time as only a Hispanic or black male, had a physical altercation which led to the suspect shooting him. The suspect then ran away police said.

Further investigation identified the teen as the suspect in the shooting.

The case was presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and charges were accepted. He was reportedly arrested last Thursday without incident.

MORE STORIES