JAWDROPPING VIDEO: 25-year-old man wanted after allegedly shooting 2 women near NRG Park

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect and two persons of interest they believe were involved in the shooting of two women earlier this year.

Officers said 25-year-old Jaelyn Deshawn Turner has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in this case.

According to HPD, the shooting took place on April 16 around 9:35 p.m. in the 8600 block of Kirby Drive.

Police responded to a shooting call off of the 610 South Loop West and said they found a red Honda car with bullet holes and blood inside.

They were later told the two women who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital. The women, ages 24 and 25, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the incident began at 9200 South Main Street and escalated to a shooting at 8600 Kirby Drive.

It is unclear exactly what prompted the altercation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Turner, or the identities of the two persons of interest is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Persons of Interest:

