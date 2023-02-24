Teen charged in shooting death of man after caught breaking into vehicles at apartments near NRG: HPD

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect who fatally shot a man after being caught breaking into several vehicles near NRG Park last November, according to Houston police.

Zourian Stephon Lewis, 17, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Arne Richardson.

On Nov. 17, 2022, HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway at around 11 a.m.

They arrived to find Richardson dead at the scene.

Detectives learned Richardson and his girlfriend encountered Lewis, along with two other men, breaking into multiple vehicles in the parking lot.

Richardson’s vehicle was among those burglarized, and some of his girlfriend’s property was also stolen, police said.

As Richardson ran after the suspects, police said Lewis pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking Richardson multiple times. His girlfriend was not hurt.

Man accused of shooting victim to death (Houston Police Department)

Surveillance photos obtained by police on Nov. 18 showed Lewis wearing a lime green jacket and gray pants. He was arrested and charged on Thursday.

Police are still looking for two other men wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on any suspect or person of interest in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.