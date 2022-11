Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting one person to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the NRG Stadium.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex located at 9955 Buffalo Speedway around 12 p.m.

Officers said one person was found shot to death and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

It’s not clear why the shooting took place.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.