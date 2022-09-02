Suspect killed by US Marshals task force members in shooting at apartment complex near NRG Stadium: HPD

An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed Friday morning by U.S. Marshals task force members at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 8:25 a.m. at the complex, located in the 1800 block of El Paseo Street and Cambridge Street.

Police said the suspect was pronounced dead and no task force officers were injured in the shooting.

Houston police are also investigating the incident since it happened within city limits, according to the police department.