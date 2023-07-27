Man working on clearing debris from Waller County bridge drowns in Brazos River

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said a man working to clear debris and logs from around the supports of a bridge over the Brazos River drowned Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a possible drowning at around 4:19 p.m. Wednesday at the FM 529 bridge over the Brazos River.

When they arrived, they met with witnesses who said they were working on a crew clearing logs and debris from around the bridge supports.

The group told deputies three of the crew members were crossing the river on a sandbar using a safety rope when a strong current knocked all three men into the water. Two of the crew members came up out of the water, but the third didn’t and attempts to find him were not successful.

DPS also flew over the area with a helicopter but were also unable to find him.

Members of the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department put a boat in the water and searched the area around the bridge supports.. Along with a local land owner and his boat, the man was located and pulled from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.