Harris Co. judge appoints special magistrate to oversee walkthrough of Dayton properties involving ongoing oil spill

DAYTON, Texas – The court battle between residents in Dayton and Jay Management Company continues.

Harris County Judge Lauren Reeder did not issue a ruling. After meeting with the attorneys in her private chamber, she told the courtroom she wasn’t going to hear any evidence in the case. The hearing lasted about an hour.

Attorneys for Jay Management Company filed a motion for sanctions and claimed residents are vandalizing their equipment. Last week, agencies in Liberty County arrested these six people who are facing charges for damage or destroying critical infrastructure facility.

Miguel Cano is one of the attorneys who represents the plaintiffs and said it’s a sad situation.

“As many may know, some folks in that community are undocumented, so going to jail on these weak, weak charges with little to no suspect evidence, it leads to them facing deportation,” he said.

Jay Management believes the arrest came from a July 9 incident after a homeowner shared video with KPRC 2 of a new leak on his property.

Jay Management said,

Ironically, the spill came from a pipe that was not being used. It appeared the pipe was intentionally damaged, and a valve was turned on to create the spill.

Jay Management added there are 132 active wells in the community. There are no active spills and no issues with wells on the plaintiff’s properties.

Judge Reeder decided to appoint a special magistrate to oversee a walkthrough of some of the properties before making a ruling.

“What I hope that comes out of this situation is that we can reach an agreement. We filed this claim because we believe in our clients. We have been out there, and we have seen the damages firsthand. We hope that Jay Management will admit to this and offer something at mediation that will make our clients whole again,” he said.

Jay Management issued a statement about today’s hearing:

“We abide by Judge Reeder’s decision to appoint a special magistrate to oversee the walkthrough of property in question and await her ruling on Jay Management’s Motion for Sanctions.”

Attorneys from both sides are scheduled to meet with a mediator in the next few weeks. Attorney Cano said two of their clients are still in jail.

