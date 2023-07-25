Dayton residents facing felony charges after allegedly vandalizing Jay Management Company’s equipment

For months, we were the first to tell you about the ongoing oil problems in the small community of Dayton in Liberty County.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – For months, we were the first to tell you about the ongoing oil problems in the small community of Dayton in Liberty County after residents said they’re connected to the Jay Management Company, which is involved in the oil sector.

Last week, Ximena Santos, Jose Santana Argueta, Jr., Maria Nares, Fernando Garcia, Miriam Gonzales, and Walter Chapman, Jr., were arrested and are now facing felony charges for damaging or destroying a critical infrastructure facility. Jay Management Company believes the arrests stem from a July 9 incident when a pipeline was damaged causing an oil spill.

The company said they immediately filed a police report.

Residents in the community said they did not vandalize the equipment, and that the sheriff’s office never provided a copy of the warrant. Community members told KPRC 2 several times the oil leaks on their property are coming from rusted equipment owned by the company.

A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday regarding the case.

Jay Management Company shared the following statement:

“The leak came from a pipe that was not being used. It appeared the pipe was intentionally damaged, and a valve was turned on to create the spill. Jay Management immediately filed a police report and an emergency motion for sanctions. Damaging or destroying critical infrastructure is a felony. As of right now, all oil leaks and spills in the area have been cleaned up.”

