New oil leak discovered in Dayton tied to Jay Management Company

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A new oil leak was found in the Dayton community in Liberty County in early July, and it is tied to the Jay Management Company.

A resident shared a video with KPRC 2 that he recorded earlier this month. The homeowner said he discovered a large new leak on his property and believes the oil is leaking from old pipes. The resident said he called the Railroad Commission and his lawyer about the problem.

Jay Management Company said the pipe was intentionally damaged and shared the statement below:

“Monday, Jay Management Company filed an Emergency Motion for Sanctions and a police report with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Constable PCT 4′s Office after a new oil leak was discovered Sunday night . (Criminal case # 23-002427)

At approximately 7:30 Sunday night , an off-duty PCT 4 deputy constable, working private security for Jay Management Co., noticed several people fleeing an area adjacent to where the January 29th spill occurred. Deputy Constable Robert Adams said at least one individual was carrying a hacksaw, hammer, and pipe wrench. Deputy Adams was given permission by the surface owner to check the property, when he noticed a new spill.

Ironically, the spill came from a pipe that was not being used. It appeared the pipe was intentionally damaged, and a valve was turned on to create the spill. As part of general maintenance, this closed well, and all others are checked daily. Deputy Adams immediately notified Jay Management Co. and the well was shut down and crews were dispatched to the area. Due to darkness, crews were only able to put down an absorbent to contain as much oil as possible. Crews have been on site today cleaning up the area, it’s expected to take 2-3 days.

Surface owners took pictures on July 8th the day before Jay Management discovered the spill which means residents failed to notify Jay Management Company or the sheriff’s department about the latest incident.

To date, 8 spills have been recorded since the beginning of 2023, and all have been determined to be caused by a surface owner either intentionally or unintentionally.”