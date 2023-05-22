Harris County judge orders Jay Management Company to stop oil services in small Dayton community

Families in Dayton said the oil is seeping into their drainage system, damaging their properties, and making them sick.

HARRIS COUNTY – For the past two months, KPRC was the first to tell you about an oil spill in rural Liberty County.

Families in Dayton said the oil is seeping into their drainage system, damaging their properties, and making them sick.

But now, the families are getting some relief thanks to a judge in Harris County.

Judge Robert Schaffer granted a temporary restraining order which means the oil operator, Jay Management Company, will have to cease production of all their oil services immediately.

Families said the company is not following the order.

“We went into this thinking they are going to take their side again, but to be relieved and for someone to listen to us and have a reasonable sense and take our sides that was really relief,” said Ximena Santos.

Santos is talking about a court hearing earlier this week where a Harris County Judge ordered Jay Management Company, an oil and gas operator to stop all oil services in the community where she and other families live.

“We really are getting to a point where it’s too dangerous to live here and it’s getting pretty bad,” she said.

Back in March, The Texas Railroad Commission ordered Jay Management to clean up the oil, but residents said the problem has only gotten worse. Santos said there are new oil leaks, and the company continues production.

“They simply don’t care no matter what authorities say or who says what and it’s kind of scary in that sense,” she said.

Attorney Roy Elizondo represents the families and said the oil problem is putting people’s health at risk.

“It’s contaminating the water. Their water has turned orange and so they are not only suffering damages and devaluation of their property, but they are suffering significant personal injury,” he said.

At the court hearing, attorneys for Jay Management argued residents knew about the oil wells and production before they moved, but Santos said that’s not true.

“When we first moved, all of these pumps weren’t even in motion they actually started to work again only a couple of months ago so it’s really sad that they think that they would put the blame on us,” she said.

Lawyers for Jay Management Company declined to speak to KPRC. The next court hearing is scheduled for May 30.

