Surveillance photos released of teen thieves nabbing $1,500 worth of speakers at retail store in NW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released photos of teens wanted for stealing speakers at a retail store in northwest Houston in April.

On April 11, officers responded to a report of a shoplifter at a store located in the 7300 block of West FM 1960 Road at around noon.

Employees told police that two male suspects entered the store together and then split up. The suspects then grabbed boxes containing JBL speakers and both ran out the door. Investigators said they were last seen running through the parking lot on foot.

According to HPD, the suspects managed to steal merchandise totaling more than $1,500.

The suspects were described by police as two males between 15 to 18 years old. The first suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The second suspect was seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Property and Financial Crimes Division at 713-308-0900 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

