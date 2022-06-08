Video shows scary moments as clerk struggles with armed robber at west Houston convenience store

The robbery happened on May 2 in the 5800 block of Ranchester.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible an aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened on May 2 in the 5800 block of Ranchester.

According to police, a a man entered a store around 5:15 pm. and walked up to the counter, acting as if he was about to purchase something.

As the employee opened the cash register, the man, speaking in Spanish, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then forced the employee to place the money from the cash drawer into a bag.

At one point, the employee attempted to take the suspect’s gun away from him, causing the money to fall on the ground. The suspect then picked up several of the bills and ran out of the store towards a parking garage across the street.

The suspect appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old, stood 5 feet 8 inches tall, and was wearing a yellow tank top and black pants.

Ad

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.