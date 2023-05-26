VIDEO: Man wanted after hitting employee with metal pole during robbery at north Houston business

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of stealing from a store and hitting an employee with a metal pole.

On Sunday, April 23, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery in the 900 block of East Tidwell around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect walked into a back office of the building, which was designated for employees only, and started going through the employee’s lockers, looking for items to steal. An employee walked into the office, surprising the suspect, who then grabbed a metal pole and hit the employee in the face.

The suspect, who was wearing a Nike windbreaker and black pants, fled the scene on foot.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.