Watch: Video shows 72-year-old woman, husband robbed at gunpoint outside home in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A surveillance video of an armed robbery was released to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department.

The aggravated robbery was reported on Feb. 11 at 2:50 p.m. outside a home, located in the 10200 block of Briar Forest Drive, in west Houston.

Police said as a 72-year-old woman was putting something in her truck in her home’s garage, she was approached from behind by a masked gunman. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded her car keys.

The woman began screaming, alerting her 75-year-old husband to open the front door and check on her, police said. The suspect then pointed the gun at the man and demanded the keys again. The gunman then followed the man into the home, took the keys to their four-door BMW sedan and then drove away.

The victims’ vehicle was found abandoned the following day on a residential street, next to an apartment complex located in the 5400 block of Rampart Street, police said.

Watch the aggravated robbery below:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest or charges in this case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.