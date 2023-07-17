Sam’s Club offering discounted memberships for Houston-area educators

HOUSTON – Sam’s Club wants to send teachers back to school with exclusive access to a can’t-miss deal.

The warehouse chain announced Monday that teachers can get 60% off a Club membership at just $20. Memberships normally start at $50.

RELATED:

The deal is redeemable online and valid for PreK-12 teachers who are state-certified, PreK-12 assistant principals and principals, school employees, and university professors.

“We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies, and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides,” said Scott Ludwig, VP of Membership at Sam’s Club.

Those who are interested and eligible can click here to sign up. Proof of employment is required.

Teachers have until Aug. 17 to sign up.

