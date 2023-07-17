Are you Classroom Ready? We’re here to answer your questions and prepare you for back to school!

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KPRC launches Classroom Ready to prepare teachers, parents and kids for school

Don’t panic, but schools go back into session in just weeks! So are you ready?

KPRC 2 will help you prepare for school through our new station initiative, Classroom Ready.

We are going to share stories and information on all kinds of issues, like:

School safety, including in-school violence and protection from outside threats

Alternatives to college

Bullying & social media strategies to keep kids on track

New changes at HISD amid TEA takeover

Mental health challenges and solutions for parents, teachers, and kids

But more importantly, we want to get you answers to questions about returning to school. Send us your questions and we’ll answer them in our newscasts and online starting July 24.

RELATED: What does the TEA takeover of Houston ISD look like moving forward?

Here’s how you can send us your questions.

Record a video of yourself asking the question and upload it to Click2Pins. Just select the “news” channel and then select the Back 2 School category. If you don’t want to be on camera, use the form at the bottom of the page!

Send us your video questions about back to school on Click2Pins! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

