Final night for HISD teachers to decide whether they stay with district

HOUSTON – Friday was the deadline for HISD teachers to decide whether they’d stay in the district or teach somewhere else.

The district is going through sweeping changes under new administration, appointed by the state. The changes have created some concerns for some teachers who have considered leaving the district, which has already seen a sharp decline in student enrollment and a high teacher turnover before the administration transition.

“I’ve been asked am I going to leave, did it cross my mind? Yes, but no this is where I’m planted and rooted,” said HISD teacher Michelle Williams.

Williams is a veteran teacher in the district. While she has no plans to leave, she has been helping other teachers through the resignation process. She serves as president of the Houston Education Association.

“Some people are making the decision at the last minute, and it’s an emotional pool because some of these teachers have been at HISD for a while,” said Williams.

At recent community meetings with new Superintendent Mike Miles, some teachers have been vocal about what they consider a lack of communication concerning their salaries. Miles has said that teachers who are working outside the New Education Schools will keep their current pay, but teachers with NES contracts say HISD has only shared salary ranges and averages.

“I’m hoping this evening that I can get a solid answer, because I’m a teacher, and there are several teachers that have the same questions, I’m in the Facebook groups. There has been no information on the exact salary for the NES-approved teachers,” said one teacher during a meeting Thursday night at Williams Middle School.

“You said, it’s not about the money teachers care, absolutely we care, but we absolutely have livelihoods,” she added.

According to the state, teachers are required by law to submit an official separation form 45 days before the first day of school. After the deadline, HISD could file a complaint with the state potentially leading to the teacher receiving certification penalties.

Superintendent Miles said he isn’t sure how many teachers will return in the fall.

“Last year there were 644 teacher vacancies at the start of the school year, so its prudent to be worried and to do everything that we can to make sure that we don’t have the same number as last year,” said Miles.

Williams said she understands change is needed in HISD.

“Is this the right change? Who knows,” said Williams.

But she is hoping that communication throughout the district improves.

“Hopefully, we get to a point where we dialogue. We may not always agree, but like my mother always says we don’t have to be disagreeable,” said Williams.