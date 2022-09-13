🔒 ‘Cheeks-down the best TP out there’: This is what KPRC 2 viewers said are their must-have buys at Sam’s Club and Costco

A customer stocks up on bottled water in a Sam's Club during a heatwave on July 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Excessive heat warnings have been issued across Texas with a predicted high of 102 degrees in Houston. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Saving money is an artform for some.

Here is what KPRC 2 users across the Houston area said they love to buy in bulk to save at bulk stores like Costco and Sam’s Club.

What do you have to buy at bulk stores? Let us know in the comments! We’d love to get a discussion going so we can share how to score the biggest savings. 🤑💰💲

Marlene Aveno McClennen: “Nescafé instant coffee from Costco. We love this coffee so much.”

Amber Smith: “Fresh baked cookies, canned vegetables, meat.”

Eduardo Ruiz: “Bottled water.”

Michael Engelke: “Toilet paper, paper towels, solo cups, aluminum foil, bbq supply. Mainly stuff for parties.”

Kenneth Lawson: “Meat.”

Max Perez: “Sam’s Club TP is cheeks-down the best TP out there.”

houseofnance02: “Fruit for the weeks lunches and snack time! And then of course snacks.😂”

leanaubergine: “Water and cat litter.”

latacha_w: “Water bottles.”

nita_luv_2k4: “Paper towels and toilet paper.”

needle_and_the_grooves: “Samples.”

lachulaguerrero13: “Toilet paper, paper towels, water, trash bags etc is a must for my family.”

Angela Chaney (@AchaneyRealtor): “Costco ALL the way! Gas, Dogfood, eggs, coffee, frozen fruit, paper. towels, toilet paper, water bottles, laundry detergent. Using executive membership and Costco card to get 4% back on purchases.”

Just Annie (@RockabyeAnnie): “t-paper, paper towels, bottled water, almond milk, vitamins, toothpaste, organic frozen veggies, butter, cheese, nuts, rotisserie chicken, gasoline”

adriana (@drana33): “95inch tv”

Prince Vegeta (@AndrewVageta): “Beer. 30 pack for $22″

Big Reputation Media (@BigRepMedia): “Laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels and sponges lol”

hungry_inhouston (@inhoustonhungry): “Paper products, pizza, hotdog and rotisserie chicken.”

𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚢𝚍 𝚓𝚊𝚌𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚘𝚗, 𝚖𝚜𝚠 (@HOUmanReporter): “Hot dogs and eyeglasses.”

Secretary of Cash (@FeedTheBirds213): “Toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex, washing machine detergent and softener, dish soap, chicken and cheese taquitos, hand soap.”

Donald Capak (@DonaldCapak): “Costco, hamburger meat. Duncan coffee went from 17.99 to over 23$ at Costco recently.”

@PlumbingGod: “Dog food and gas.”

What do you love to buy at membership clubs and bulk destinations? Let us know in the comments! We’d love to add your remarks to an update of this report.

